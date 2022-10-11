Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, has been named as a winner of the 2022 National Academies awards

The GHOne TV presenter was named in a list of 24 personalities who won the prestigious award this year

Loved ones showered him with encomiums after he announced the glorious achievement on his Facebook account

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Eric and Wendy Schmidt Awards for Excellence in Science Communication.

The prestigious awards by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in partnership with Schmidt Futures recognise science journalists and research scientists who have developed creative, original work that addresses issues and advances in science, engineering, and medicine for the public.

National Academies awards are split into categories

Dini-Osman is among 24 winners this year, with 12 awards for best science communication by research scientists and the other 12 for science journalists.

Photos of Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman. Credit: Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman.

''In each of the categories, one $40,000 top prize and three $20,000 awards will be given, totaling $600,000,'' the National Academies said.

The winners will be honoured during a recognition event and workshop on November 11 and 12 in Washington, D.C.

The media personality took to social media to announce the glorious milestone, which elicited reactions. ''I'm super excited,'' part of his post read.

About Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman is a development journalist at GHOne TV and a 2023 Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity, Pulitzer Center grantee, and a multiple award-winning broadcast journalist and news anchor in Ghana.

He is a regular contributor to the US public radio programme, The World, as a freelance journalist reporting on science, global health inequities, and sustainable development. He has reported from India, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Sierra Leone.

Read some of the comments below and read his post here.

See how people reacted to Dini-Osman's post online

Taiwo Adebulu posted:

Congratulations. Ridwan. You need to share this soap make I take am baff small. I want to gather all these sweet awards too. Good job!

Emmanuel K. Dogbevi posted:

Congratulations! Keep showing them how it is done.

Abdul Hayi Moomen said:

Congratulations, Ridwan Koose Seller's son. I wish I could do it like you do.

Ferkah Ebenezer commented:

Congratulations, bro more wins, and wishes.

Kofi Adotey posted:

Congratulations to you, Ridwan! Continue to shine.

Gamel Sankarl said:

That's awesome! Congratulations, Ridwan.

Addo Francis Partron commented:

Congratulations, bro. More grace and keep going.

Emmanuel Dogbey shared:

Congratulations, my guy.

Hilda Mantebea Boye posted:

Congratulations Ridwan. Very well done.

Joshua Kweikuma Quaye shared:

Congratulations, and well deserved.

Ibrahim Abubakar Ruwankarau commented:

Well deserved. More win.

Nana Serwaa Osei commented:

Congratulations Ridwan.

Paapa Assah Adama posted:

Congrats, Ridwan, more to come.

Rebekah Awuah said:

Koose Seller's son, congratulations, Ridwan.

