St Peter's SHS has become the winner of the 5th edition of the coveted Sharks Quiz trophy

The Perscobians won by beating Presbyterian Boys' SHS in the finals after previously beating Keta SHTS, OWASS & others

The achievement makes St Peters the first school from the Eastern Region to win the title

St. Peter’s Senior High School, Nkwatia, have emerged winners of the coveted title of The Sharks Quiz after triumphing over the dreaded Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon, to win the Senior Sharks Season 5.

This makes the Perscobians the very first senior high school from the Eastern Region to have won the quiz competition that is becoming recognized as an intensely informative and entertaining contest.

The contestants that made history for Persco were Setornam, Kwasi Amo, Joshua, Emmanuel, and substitute, Elvis; while Presec was represented by Alexander, Tweneboa Kodua, Ernest, Augustine and super-sub, Alfred.

Photo of St Peters lifting the trophy Photo credit: @TheSharksQuiz

In the lead up to the grand finale of Senior Sharks 5, St. Peter’s had devoured old-nemesis, Pope John SHS, decimated Season 3 semi-finalists, Keta SHS, and conquered Season 2 winners, Opoku Ware SHS.

As winners, the St Peter's team won themselves the golden book of knowledge trophy, GH₵15,000 cash prize and a complex Telescope donation worth more than GH₵20,000.

The Sharks Quiz is part of the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) Foundation initiatives and endorsed by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.

The Senior Sharks Season 5 was headlined by Kellogg’s and supported by Indomie, Vivo, Fortune Rice, Chopbox and Schweppes.

Abel Ohene Acquaye who is part of the organizing team told YEN.com.gh:

This year's competition was keenly contested among the participating schools from across the country. The Sharks Quiz is unique and requires preparation across core competencies at the highest level. The candidates showed an appreciable level of the applicability of what they study in school. We are hopeful that to see more schools in the seasons to come welcome the interdisciplinary nature of the competition.

See the post by the Sharks Quiz below

Source: YEN.com.gh