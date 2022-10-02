The founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has won Man of the Year at the 2022 edition of EMY Africa Awards

The prominent businessman and distinguished gentleman was honoured for his positive impact in diverse fields

In visuals online, Mahama is seen ascending the stage to receive the coveted award and other prizes

The founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has been adjudged Man of the Year at the prestigious seventh EMY Africa Awards.

Videos and photos emerge as Ibrahim Mahama wins Man of the Year Award at the 2022 EMY Africa Awards. Credit: ghhyper1.

Mahama, who is behind the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, is also the owner of Dzata Cement Limited.

The distinguished gentleman was honoured for his positive impact in diverse fields at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday.

In several visuals online, Mahama picked up the award and other prizes on stage, where he was adorned with beautiful Kente.

See the videos and photos below:

Ibrahim Mahama to Mentor Talented Ghanaian Teenager

Aside from his multiple businesses, the businessman is known for his philanthropic gestures toward the needy in society.

Not long ago, Mahama made headlines when he offered to mentor Solomon Atimbiri, the talented Ghanaian teenager who built a moving excavator and other trucks.

The 17-year-old grabbed the attention of major eyeballs after a video spotlighting his works gained traction on social media.

The attention of Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, was drawn to the teenager's creativity.

He assured Atimbiri will receive the best support and environment to become an accomplished professional engineer and inventor.

Ghanaian Prodigy Builds Excavator

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a talented student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana built an excavator with local materials.

In a video on Ghana the Black Star of Africa, the creative young boy demonstrates how the machine works with a small controller board.

The prodigy left people around him stunned as he confirmed that he made the excavator himself. The footage of the talented boy has equally left many social media users impressed as people online urged support for the genius boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh