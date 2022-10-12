A man took to social media to show off his impressive makeup skills leaving many of his followers in awe

The footage posted on TikTok shows Wilfrid Manoumba dancing along to a Beyonce track with markings of concealer and foundation across his face

Wilfrid eventually reveals his final make-up look of a fully beat face along with a styled blonde wig

A man left many netizens scratching their heads after sharing a video showing before and after an impressive face-beat.

TikTok user Wilfrid Manoumba (@wilfridmanoumba) is seen singing along to a remix of a Beyonce’s Who Run The World with markings of concealer and foundation across his face.

A man's makeup transformation left netizens impressed and in disbelief. Image: @wilfridmanoumba/TikTok

Source: UGC

The bearded man proceeds to dance and move with a sassy attitude along to the tune before he eventually reveals his final makeup and hair look which was absolutely gorgeous!

Some netizens were left absolutely shocked at the transformation, with several others doubtful that it was really still the same person in the clip.

Check out the video and the comments below:

Zamah952 asked:

“Intshebe iyephi?”

vikky commented:

“So what happened to the beard.”

jemimasamba wrote:

“It’s seriously not the same person .”

lady Dee 254 responded:

“Those who are saying not the same person, check the tattoo on his arm.”

Wendy.Le. Genius replied:

“I was watching while holding my heart. This better be good and it was.”

