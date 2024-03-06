Chef Smith ended his GWR cooking marathon attempt on a good note as Ghanaians thronged the venue to support him

The Ghanaian chef was overcome with joy as he wept over the outpouring of support he received during the period

Many people who commented on the post congratulated him on successfully attempting the record.

It was an emotional sight to behold as Chef Smith left the glass booth to signal the end of GWR his cooking marathon attempt.

The young man, who is attempting to break the record for longest cooking time by an individual set by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, cooked for 820 hours.

Photos shared on his Facebook page captured the heartwarming moments when his loved ones came to congratulate him on successfully attempting the record.

Enveloped in emotion, Chef Smith, who was still dressed in his chef uniform, shed tears of joy and proceeded to take photos with some of the people around.

Ghanaians congratulate Chef Smith

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post commended Chef Smith on embarking on the attempt.

Sherrylips Finnela Horlicks commented:

Congratulations you took this journey like it was an easy one . But I know a lot went into it . I felt bad for you when the support was not coming but you thought me something always do you even if others don’t support sbd at the end it will pay offChef Faila fails in cook-a-thon attempt

Ritchie Ritch reacted:

You mean he didn't sleep eeei May God bless your hustle. It won't be in vain

Regina Esi wrote:

Congrats bro, you made it! Wow, we are so proud of you for this accomplishment, now go get some rest and tell us your story. Muah

George Dediha commented:

Congratulations chef I will be there with all the other chefs from greater Accra this evening to honour your victory ✌️ we are proud of you for letting the world know how important this profession is.well done

Chef Faila cook-a-thon unsuccessful

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak announced that her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest marathon cooking was unsuccessful.

A statement from her team stated that the reason why Chef Faila failed in her attempt was because she violated the rest break rules.

She thanked her sponsors and team for their invaluable support and motivation.

