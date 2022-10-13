A touching video has shown the teary moment a lady said goodbye to her family as she relocates to the UK

The lady known on TikTok as Fey packed her belongings with the help of friends and family in readiness for her journey

But it came to the moment when she was being driven to the airport in Lagos, and her mother became emotional

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video has shown the emotional moment a Nigerian lady was driven to the airport by her parents as she moved to the UK.

The pretty lady known as Fey said her goodbyes to Africa, friends and family as she embarked on the journey.

Fey's mother fought back tears on their way to the airport in Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@miz_fey.

Source: UGC

The video shows how Fey's friends helped her to park her things in readiness for the journey to the UK.

Fey's friends become emotional

One of her friends became emotional and cried hot tears when reality hit home that she would miss Fey.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She shared nice photos of her at the airport and it got many people inspired on TikTok.

In recent times, many Nigerian youths have relocated abroad in search of greener pastures.

This has now been called a brain drain due to the high number of relocations witnessed recently.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Fey's video

@Sports Buff said:

"Na all of us go miss your dada."

@Mizphiby_ said:

"I’ll miss you and your dad."

@classiqjewelry said:

"Omo I will miss you and dad so so so much, choi."

@Apple User244495349 commented:

"So you’re leaving our daddy now."

@Bryan Nosiri asked:

"Why didn’t you take your daddy?"

@sayoodukoya said:

"Ahahnahn.. you too?.. oga o.. this japa pandemic."

@SLEG said:

"I saw you plane flying on the top of our roof."

@user1177450299346 said:

"Yes I will miss you so much even thou I don't know you. Good luck baby girl God bless you."

Italy-based Ghanaian Man Recounts His Regret After Using GH₵12,000 He Saved In 5 Years To Travel Abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian young man known as Francis Yankey was recently granted an interview by DJ Nyaami, where he opened up about how he migrated to Italy and the regrets that have come with it.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of SVTV Africa had the young man recounting that he saved Ghc12,000 within a span of five years when he was just earning Ghc700.

Recounting his journey, Francis shared that his first work was with a Chinese company in Takoradi and from there, he moved to Accra to work as a driver. According to him, his Ghc700 salary was not enough hence he chose to take up a security job on a part-time basis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng