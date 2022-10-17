PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, movie producer, and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson has recently taken to social media to admonish the president of Ghana to help solve the ongoing economic hardship.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @yvonnenelsongh had her revealing that medicine she used to purchase for Ghc120 now sells for Ghc273 and even Ghc300 in some pharmacies. Yvonne shared that she needs that medicine to manage the pressure that builds in her eyes which could lead to glaucoma.

Her actual post read;

Mr President, @NAkufoAddo, this eye drop (xalacom) was 120ghc, its now 273ghc and even 300ghc in some pharmacies. I need to use this every evening, without it, the pressures on my eye will go up and will result in glaucoma. How many Ghanaians do you think can afford this?

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 1,000 retweets with 106 quote tweets and 3,854 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Owuraqu_filip wrote:

Dear relax cos he will not mind you . He will even add tax to this product after seeing your tweet , he is wicked keke!

@TruthCrusader8 commented:

Don't behave like what is happening is just a Gh problem. Its too pedestrian and cheap. Things are expensive everywhere not just Gh so tone down. If its too expensive here move to UK and come and tweet how cheap it is to live there.We taya u ahbaa.We all dey inside so lets manage

@ExpressYourMin1 replied:

Hmmm..... I understand your frustrations but you need to understand that the prices of things are going up globally. Xalacom is an expensive brand for a glaucoma patient who will need to buy this every month. I recommend you go for other lower latanoprost + timolol brands.

From @S3_Asa:

I just checked the price in US and it's 55.99 dollars.. Around 650 cedis or so.. But then, one can afford in US because there good jobs and favorable conditions. I'd rather the government create and pay well to meet the high standards of living..

