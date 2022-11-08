A gorgeous container designed in the shape of a coconut has recently mesmerised many on social media.

The photo captured a coconut seller proudly standing in his beautiful container with coconuts well packed in it

Ghanaians who saw the post applauded the designer and the seller for paying attention to good branding

The creative idea behind a hardworking coconut seller's container has recently sparked massive reactions on social media.

Coconut seller in his unique coconut-designed container, an elderly man smiling Photo credit: @anthonydzamefe/Twitter, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @anthonydzamefe had the seller standing in a coconut-designed container with coconuts very well packed. How the container looked like an actual coconut got many mesmerized.

@anthonydzamefe shared the post with the caption;

How creative

Many who saw the post could just not scroll by. At the time of this publication, over 2,000 retweets, 78 quote tweets and 15,000 likes have been racked up.

Ghanaians react to the coconut-shaped container

@BigTimSocial commented:

A coconut seller, selling coconut in a coconut. Branding mu Pro Max.

@AdwoaPella said:

Yes it is creative but what of full functionality? Please I would like to see how he copes on rainy days

@al_bertoid replied:

I'm guessing he uses the coconut husk for the finishing? @SeyramOfficial come and see something nice oo!

From @gsk_hughes:

You just give me hope to my dream business of coconut

@Pokuaa55 wrote:

I really like this

@Abdulra26456062 commented:

It’s all about branding

Kumasi-Based Ghanaian Woman Who Sells Coconut By The Roadside Reveals Building A House From The Business

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a hardworking Ghanaian woman by the name of Nana Adjoa was recently granted an interview where she opened up about her coconut business.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube channel called DE GOD SON TV had Nana Adjoa recounting that she and her husband have been selling coconut by the roadside for 12 years, and through that, they have been able to buy two different lands and have built on one.

In the interview, the mother of 4 recounted that she used to sell plantain chips for a living through which she met her husband. According to her, her partner initially worked as a carpenter but could not generate enough money, so he decided to sell coconut.

The coconut business has been very lucrative; they have taken their four children through school and are now property owners.

