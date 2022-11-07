Esinam who works as an egg seller has dazzled many on social media with her amazing customer relation service

In a video shared by @quaku adjei on Tiktok, Esinam attended to her customer in a way that got many praising her work ethic and wonderful communication skills

Many netizens after watching the video, endorsed Esinam’s business whereas others pledged to buy from her

A young Ghanaian lady who sells boiled eggs with pepper has won the admiration of many on social media after a video of her serving a customer popped up on the net.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh and shared by @quaku adjei on Tiktok showed the visibly excited egg seller identified as Esinam inquiring from her male customer about the number of eggs he was buying.

She sells her eggs with delight and respect

Photos of young woman selling eggs to a customer Photo credit @ quaku_adjei/Tiktok

Source: UGC

For the customer, one striking attribute that surprised him was Esinam’s calmness and command over the English Language, adding to the fact that she put on a bright smile as if to say "my business is doing well regardless of the current economic situation".

At the time of writing the report, the 1-minute 23-second video, which came with the caption “She's so amazing, she makes the selling of eggs so unique. Try her eggs and you simply can't resist!!!” had raked in over 33 thousand likes and over 400 comments.

Many netizens, after watching the video, endorsed her business, whereas others also praised the young lady for adding a bit of swagger and style to her customer service delivery.

One of them is Nana Breyie, who said, “Awww wen say job no dey brand ur self God bless ur hustle much love”

@Miss_chuncky who had experienced the services of Esinam first-hand said

she chop all my money before

@Riam231 also attested to the good cooking skills of Esinam

This egg if u not careful u will spend all ur money on it

Ewurabena berry also promised to buy from Esinam

I will go there cause am at Spintex to and we have similar name to am Esinam or Beatrice

