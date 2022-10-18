A baby girl born with five fingers and an extra little one on the right has become a viral sensation on the net

Her proud dad took to social media to showcase his daughter, saying she made him feel more comfortable with himself

Social media users shared their thoughts on the kid with the rare extra body part, with some describing her as a gift

Humans are higher animals known to have five fingers on both hands, but a man's daughter was delivered with an extra one.

The man, via his TikTok page, shared a video showing his little daughter who was delivered with six fingers on the right hand.

He was also born with the same condition. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ceobh1

The man explained that the baby's extra finger made him a thousand times more comfortable with himself.

This is because the man was also born with six fingers on the right hand. He, however, got the child's extra finger removed after some years, as seen in the clip.

He said this made him the only alien in the family.

Social media reactions

Ameerahsweetness said:

"Nigeria just tie a string around it it won’t even grow it will fall off in days no need for surgery."

TerminalLance75 said:

"Idk anything but I’m surprised that’s a surgery kinda thing. Feel like ole doc coulda just did a 1, 2, 3! And yanked that thing off in the office."

life line said:

"Do u know its good to have a extra finger because she is a gift too u and her mom."

Devanna McCartney said:

"When my sister's son was born with extra fingers she cried and wiggled her hands like she still had hers."

Khanyo said:

"My mom just tightly tied a string around mine and they everntually fell off, didn’t need surgery."

freddykruegar45 said:

"I think I'd let her keep them,but I guess I wouldn't know for sure unless it was actually me n my child going through it."

Boy born with a hairy tail goes viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a lad named Deshant, who was born with a hairy tail.

The Nepal boy was born with an appendage extending from his coccyx which now stands at 70cm.

Upon noticing the strange growth 5 days after his birth, his parents took him to local and international hospitals to get it removed.

They, however, began feeling happier about it after a local priest told them that he was a reincarnated god. The priest believes Deshant is a reincarnation of the Hindu god of Monkeys known as Lord Hanuman.

