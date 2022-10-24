A soldier treated his bride like a queen with his lovely demonstration of fitness and strength at their wedding

A video from a church wedding involving a military man and his heartthrob has stirred reactions on social media.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man sported a white suit on black pants and was seen doing press-ups before his bride in a white wedding dress.

The bride watched with admiration. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mrjanktv

Source: UGC

Two men stepped out from the congregation to join the groom in his showmanship. One of the men had a military uniform and boots on while the other rocked a native attire.

The energetic men supported the groom to the admiration of his bride and guests who wouldn't stop screaming.

After their press-ups which were over 26, the one on native saluted the groom and left the scene, while his colleague in full military wear remained behind.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user8014494802032 said:

"The only one thing love from soliders press up kill m."

O'Charlie♾ said:

"If you like do 100 at a go, she will still follow who no fit do 10 if she want no kill ya sef."

@adjeiamosnectar said:

"Ago marry a military Woman and see give me some of thier number somebody help."

simshamaki said:

"Yes ooooo so also I enjoy it ooooo, they can take care of their wives...... welcome to enjoyment dear."

chief madasca said:

"Madam no do mistake insult am ooo, so lovely."

user2995858342514 said:

"Naawoooooo my sister get ready for the honeymoon."

Emmanuel said:

"That' show that get ready tonight who count the exercise that's just the beginning."

Ghanaian Ladies Crush On Handsome Military Man As Pre-Wedding Photos Drop

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian military officer Benjamin Ntiamoah Baidoo broke the hearts of many Ghanaian ladies after announcing his wedding in December 2022.

In an Instagram post shared by Yesghanaonline, the handsome military officer posed with his beautiful bride-to-be, Bernice Otubea Asare, an immigration officer.

The adorable couple was spotted wearing their official uniforms while posing for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

