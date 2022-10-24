Famous Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has opened up about how her marriage nearly ended her life in a recent interview.

In an interview with One Ghana TV, Esther Smith indicated that she would have ended up like Nigeria's gospel musician Osinachi Nwachukwu who was allegedly beaten by her husband until she passed.

In her own words:

“My situation would have turned out just like the lady who died in Nigeria, Osinachi's death. So I had to quit. I had to quit because God has given us brains and sense. You have to apply it".

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith Photo credit: esthersmith

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh