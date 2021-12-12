Talented Ghanaian gospel star, Esther Smith, has been off the music scene for the past several years

However, her songs continue to make a great impact on her followers and listeners both home and abroad

The talented musician still looks very young although she is already in her mid-forties, as pictures gathered by YEN.com.gh show

Esther Smith, a famous veteran Ghanaian gospel artiste, has left an indelible mark on music in Ghana as her timeless songs continue to impact many lives to date.

Although she has not released any new songs in the past few years, the beautiful lady continues to remain active on social media and keep her followers updated on key events in her life.

YEN.com.gh has put together seven pictures of the gospel legend that show how much she continues to radiate the glory of God even in her mid-forties.

Gospel legend Esther Smith still looking young and beautiful Photo credit: Esther Smith

1. Esther Smith on her birthday in July five months ago, looking all stunning like a little princess

2. The talented gospel musician captured whilst in the mood of prayer with a smile on her face

3. The gifted legend spotted whilst having a good time with a good friend of hers called Bishop Cynthia Boateng

4. Esther in another powerful studio shot beaming with prettiness with an outfit that matches her background

5. The beloved Ghanaian musician adorned in beautiful African wear with a calm look on her face as always.

6. A breathtaking shot of the historic gospel musician radiating the glory of God through her blessed appearance.

7. The gospel legend in an amazing shot whilst wishing her followers a blessed new month

Meanwhile, the ace Ghanaian gospel act Esther Smith was considered for one of the biggest music projects which featured tons of African artists, Lion king album, by the world's biggest living entertainer, Beyonce Gissele Carter, released in 2019.

In an ABC documentary directed and executive-produced by Beyonce, her team member was spotted enquiring about the 'ensuro' song by Esther smith as she sought to find who the artist is and which album the song is on.

A lady believed to be from her company, Parkwood Entertainment of Ghanaian descent was seen put a call to her Grandmother in Ghana seeking to find who the artist of the 'Ensuro' song is and what album she could find it on.

Source: Yen.com.gh