A nice video has shown a woman who was trying to use a fork and knife to eat her food in a popular restaurant

She was unable to make use of the knife and fork and she quickly dumped the two items and used her hands instead

The video has caused a stir on TikTok where it was posted as people praised her for embracing her real self

A woman has been praised on TikTok for embracing her culture instead of struggling to eat with a fork and knife.

In a viral video posted on TikTok by @rahimfoods, the woman initially tried to eat like white people, using a fork and a knife.

After unsuccessful efforts to use a knife and fork, the woman made use of her hands. Photo credit: TikTok/@rahimfoods.

Source: UGC

She struggled with the knife and fork as she could not use the two to scoop food into her mouth.

In a matter of minutes, she promptly dumped the fork and knife and dug her hands into the plate of food with speed.

Happy to use her hands

The way she attacked the food when she started using her hands shows someone who is happy.

Joy brimmed in her eyes as she became comfortable with herself after ditching the cutleries.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of TikTok users have besieged the video with their reactions. Many said the woman did the right thing to have embraced her culture in its fullness without trying to impress people. See some of the reactions below:

@clarasitta7 said:

"Way to go mama."

@user1girlfriend said:

"She looks familiar to me."

@shanitabinti 001 commented:

"Mommy, you need to teach me how to cook."

@Faizak Imani reacted:

"Mama use your hands comfortably no pressure."

@mansirakel24 said:

"Make life soft. That idea was the best."

@faithatube commented:

"I would use my hands."

@Sophiejamil23 said:

"Mummy you're like me."

@Queen Araweelo commented:

"This kind of food I won't have a time to find a fork."

Woman cooks assorted dishes for her husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman prepared a lot of food and kept for her husband before travelling.

She shared a video to show off the assorted dishes she prepared and how she packed them.

Many social media users praised her for taking good care of her husband.

Source: Legit.ng