A video of Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr snubbing his wife, Theresa, while taking pictures at their colourful traditional wedidng has gone viral

In the video, Theresa tried to steal a kiss from him and also she tried to get him to grab her waist

Many people said the singer was being shy since many eyeballs were on him

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony on May 3, 2024, to a beautiful lady known as Theresa.

Akwaboah gets shy during picture taking at wedding

While taking pictures at their traditional wedidng ceremony, Akwaboah Jnr was shy as he failed to grab onto the waist of his dear sweatheart, Theresa.

The wife was seen using both hands to grab onto his waist, in a way to get him to hold onto hers; however, that yielded to nothing.

The photographer and the director of the photoshoot were in the background directing them on how to pose romantically for the traditional wedding pictures.

During that process, Mrs Akwaboah tried to steal a kiss from the Lighthouse hitmaker and this got both of them laughing hard in the vie.

Below is a video of Akwaboah a d his wife Theresa posing fro photos.

Reactions as Akwaboah Jnr and his wife pose for photos at their traditional wedding

Many people in the comment section talked about how shy Akwaboah Jnr was in the video. Others also could not hold back the fact that Theresa looked stunning for their traditional wedding ceremony.

passyglams_and_events said:

She is fine o

ani_blinks_ said:

She’s so beautiful ❤❤❤

kojo_akore said:

Akwaboah is shy

stellamanns said:

Chaley na ma guy bi V*rgin anaaa anyways she's too foin❤️❤️❤️

nanaop_gh said:

Aah chairman you dey shy

beard_n_brush said:

These people will always go for the intelligent and the innocent ones. Congratulations

sarponggladys364 said:

Shy shy BoBo

cecilia3255 said:

Awwww, she’s beautiful

Mrs Akwaboah melted hearts as she sang her hubby's song at their wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that musician, Akwaboah had finally tied the knot with his sweetheart after teasing fans with their pre-wedding photos.

The first set of videos from the singer's marriage ceremony surfaced online.

A video of Mrs Akwaboah singing one of her husband's love songs has caught the attention of fans.

