A lady has shown how her feeding her boyfriend has benefited him and made him grow well in two years

Making a video, she was able to show the man's slim structure way back in 2020 when they met

Many people who reacted to the video commended her cooking skill as they wished her well in her relationship

A Nigerian lady, @askofkira88, has gone online to share her sweet love story in a video containing a throwback clip of her boyfriend in 2020 when they met.

Showing his slim stature from two years ago, she said that was how the young man looked before he started eating her good food.

Social media users said her food looks good. Photo source: TikTok/@askofkira88

Delicious food every day

The young lady filmed the different delicious meals she was feeding her boyfriend. She never served him the same food twice in a week.

The man's transformation picture in 2022 has him with more muscles and a bigger physique, things the lady attributed to her good cooking.

officialgifty0 said:

"I don leave relationship for una way sabi cook."

loveena42 said:

"Una dey use chicken chop beans? Awwwn rich kids."

Annabelle said:

"Be like una get plantain plantation for una compound with poultry."

Xoxo_Berry said:

"Nah why them no dey see forever for my eyes..I no sabi cook and I eat lyk a thief."

user4191253119938 said:

"U try , but no go use rice kill am o still dey cook soup."

progresssmart555 said:

"see plantain wey cost like house everywhere for the food. awwn plantain kids."

itz_chizzy said:

"beans and chicken wow rich kids but I Lord I wanna be a baller."

