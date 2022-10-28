'Ice water' the form in which water was sold in Ghana decades ago, has come up again as an affordable option for the general public.

This comes amidst the rapid rise in the cost of the sachet water better known as 'pure water' from 20 pesewas to 60 pesewas in a matter of a few months.

As YEN.com.gh also reported, one sachet water, known popularly as pure water, will now sell for 60 pesewas while a bag will now sell for up to GH¢15 from Monday, October 31, 2022.

Photos of Ghanaians taking pure water Photo credit: @Cookingwithsindaco

This was communicated in a press release issued by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) on Thursday, October 27.

The association explained in the release that the increases have been triggered by rising cost of production, especially fuel and plastic.

In a video that is going viral, Ghanaians hanging out in town were seen grinning for eye to eye as they spotted a lady carrying the ice water (which is manually made).

Watch the video here.

