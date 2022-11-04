Former President John Dramani Mahama has lamented the worsening state of the Ghanaian economy

He says the dire financial situation in the country has seen the living conditions go to the worst in several decades

The former President joins a litany of Ghanaians who are calling for concrete measures to be instituted to help deal with the current economic crisis

The worsening state of the Ghanaian economy has led to former President John Dramani Mahama taking a dig at President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The former president on Friday morning took to his social media pages to rant about the poor management of the economy by the current handlers.

Former President John Dramani Mahama Image Credit: @JDMahama

He lamented the dire financial situation, which he says has resulted in the worst living conditions for the Ghanaian public in several decades.

Mahama Paints Gloomy Image Of Ghana's Economic Outlook

In painting a gloomy image of the country's economic outlook, Mahama said the country is moving from crisis to crisis, ultimately resulting in the most debilitating living conditions in several decades.

Cedi Has Lost 60% Value Against US Dollar - Mahama

Touching on the cedi-dollar depreciation, he said within a space of ten months; the local currency has lost over 60% of its value against the US dollar and other major global trading partners, which is the highest in recent memory.

The criticism by the former president comes at a time the president has called on Ghanaians to desist from running commentary on the cedi. According to him, that contributes to the free fall of the local currency.

Cedi-Dollar Depreciation: Akufo-Addo Warns Against Speculations - Sika Mpɛ Dede

In his televised Sunday night address to the nation on the current economic crisis, the president cautioned Ghanaians against unfounded speculations about the value of the cedi.

He added that his government would go after persons who consistently peddle falsehoods about the local currency in the coming days. A phrase in the speech, "sika mpɛ dede", threw social media into a state of frenzy.

John Mahama Lists 11 Suggestions Akufo-Addo Can Implement To Solve Economic Challenges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former president had proffered some ideas that the current government can implement to stem the current economic crisis.

Speaking at a forum on the economic challenges on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Mahama said his ideas, when implemented immediately, will help to reduce the public debt, service the debt obligations and create the fiscal space needed for the country's economic growth.

