Media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has entertained many on social media after a video of her excited self surfaced online

She was seen standing outside as she mentioned how much she enjoys the cold weather abroad

The award-winning presenter was also captured energetically playing the popular local childhood game 'ampe' by herself

Legendary TV and radio personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has recently been captured having the time of her life after a video surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Akumaa had her standing outside as she praised the good weather abroad. The presenter could not have enough of the cold climate she was experiencing. Still in excitement, the mother kept jumping and hopping about and started playing 'ampe' by herself at a point in public.

Many who saw the video took to the comments section to react. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 4,000 likes with over 40 comments.

The video has been linked below;

Akumaa Mama Zimbi 'twins' with her handsome grown-up son; ladies drool over photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Radio and TV personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, known in private life as Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, showed off her son. In a new post on social media, Mama Zimbi shared photos of the handsome young man known as Prince Ruben on social media.

The photos, as sighted by YEN.com.gh show Mama Zimbi and her son dressed in outfits made from the same fabrics (African print cloths).

Two of the photos had been wearing outfits made from a green material while the other two had them in red and blue material.

Sharing the photos, revealed how lucky she feels to have Ruben as a son and also expressed her love for him. Mama Zimbi then advised her son to respect all the people she meets in his life and not treat anybody, especially, women badly.

"@_princeruben Having a son like you is the dream of every mother. And I am the lucky one whose dream has been fulfilled. You are a nice person my son. I love you.

