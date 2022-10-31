A Twitter user, Zweli Thixo, has shared the messages he received from someone who stole his laptop

Zweli said his laptop was stolen at night and the thief sent a message to his email asking if he needs any file

Sharing a screenshot of the message he received via email, Zweli revealed he has been having mixed emotions since then

A young man identified as Zweli Thixo on Twitter recently got his laptop stolen by a thief.

However, shortly after the laptop got stolen, he got a message from the person who carted away the laptop.

Man laments after his laptop was stolen Photo Credit: Zweli_Thixo, Westend61/Getty images

The thief said he has stolen the laptop cause he was struggling to make ends meet. He also asked if he would like any of his files to be sent to him before the laptop gets sold to someone else.

"I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with research proposal. I have attached it and if there are other filed you need, please alert me before Monday 12:00 since I have found a customer", the message read.

Sharing the message via Twitter, he wrote:

"They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now."

Social media reactions

Diejanki said:

"So you know now, that they were truly in dire need of money without having lost their morals or being "a bad person". Trying to minimize your loss is kind of sweet, I think. Hopefully people realize, what capitalism is doing to us."

Singaman reacted:

"I'm confused, which email address did they send you the email if they used your email."

Umeh Victor wrote:

"Why not make him same offer as the supposed buyer he found."

Xolani stated:

"What are we now, thanking criminals. I dnt know abt u, but I would rather have my laptop than just my report. He stole something, he needs to be locked up, we all meet tough times, imagine if we all stole at those times."

See tweet below:

