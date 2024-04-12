Dr Stephen Moore is a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region

He shared an experience on X about how he paid for the airfare of one of his TAs who got a scholarship to study in the US

Several social media users who read his narration applauded him for helping the person when he was in need

A lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has recounted how he bought a flight ticket for one of his Teaching Assistants (TAs) so he could travel and study in the US.

The lecturer, Dr Stephen Moore, said he helped his TA secure a scholarship to further his education in the US.

In a post on X, he recounted that when they had completed everything, including the struggle of getting a visa, his student told him he might not be able to go because he could not afford to pay for the flight.

Dr Moore said the TA he sponsored has completed his studies and settled in the US. Photo credit: @moorekwesi & @GhanaMFA

Dr Stephen Moore, who has a record of helping people who become his TA further their studies, financed the airfare for his TA.

The lecturer said his TA had completed his education and settled in the US.

Dr Moore shared this due to the revelation that the Scholarship Secretariat, which is supposed to help the brilliant but needy in society, is rather providing funds for those who can afford it and members of the governing political party.

Netizens applaud Dr Moore for his efforts

Several social media users who commented on Dr Moore's post praised him for helping his TA. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@OwenTakyi said:

Philanthropist, may the good Lord replenish you all that you're doing for your undergrads on their graduate studies

@yel_bana wrote:

You really did well. And I'm Glad he settled in the US

@wala7in3 said:

Abeg speak the Ga on them. They deserve it ..

@Pontiacmadegeek wrote:

Sad reality. They’re just greedy people with minute brains

UCC Lecturer wins $30,000 grant from Google

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Stephen Moore was awarded a grant of $30,000 from Google for research.

The grant was to be used for advanced research in natural language processing (NLP) in low-resource languages in Ghana and Africa.

Dr Moore is widely regarded when it comes to language research in Ghana and Africa.

