A suspected thief left a note apologizing to a victim he stole from about his immoral act

According to him in an emotional letter sent to the victim, he had no option than to steal his laptop

The thief promised to send any files belonging to the student back to him as a form of compensation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A screenshot has surfaced on social media and is cracking many ribs as it shows how a guy stole a laptop belonging to a student and apologized for it in a message.

Although the picture that was shared online shows that the bearer of the phone had a dark skin, it is not absolutely clear if this incident happened in Africa and which country in particular it happened at.

However, the story that is trending on Ghana social media reveals that the suspected thief stated in his emotional letter that he is so poor and needs the laptop to sell for some money.

Thief's hilarious apology letter Photo credit: @sweet_maame_adjoa via Instagram; Tim Robberts via Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, he also had the chance to take the victim's wallet and phone but decided to leave them, hoping they will serve as some compensation after the loss of the laptop.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In his own words,

Hello I am very very sorry for taking your laptop. I am extremely poor and needed the money. I left your phone and wallet so I hope that slightly makes up for something. I can see you are a university student. If there is any files such as university work on here that you need, let me know and I will send them to you here. Once again I am sorry.

This is not the first time such an incident has been heard of. In another report, a thief who broke into the auditorium of the Church of Pentecost and stole valuables has left a note explaining his actions.

Reports indicate that the thief broke into the English assembly of the Pentecost church at Bogoso District of the Western Region and stole two amplifiers, a pen drive, and other valuables after members had ended evening masses.

According to a 3 News report published on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, church members returned the following day only to realise that the auditorium was missing valuable items. The unknown thief also left a note.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh