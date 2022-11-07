A young female student has triggered loads of reaction online after a video of her dancing azonto on the streets after school surfaced online

Her moves were very enchanting to an extent that one of her friends got carried away and tried replicating her steps

The video which was shared on TikTok rekindled memories of the good old days when Azonto used to be the favourite dance of the youth

A young Ghanaian girl has got many on social media reminiscing about their Junior Hugh School days after a video of her giving some serious azonto dance moves went viral.

The TikTok video which appeared to be taken after school hours and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the handle of @Nurse Oye captured the young student in the midst of her friends dancing heartily to the song titled Maa Abena by Amg Armani.

In the 30 seconds clip, the girl stunned her schoolmates and got them looking on in awe as she danced in sync with the rhythm and flow of the song.

Photos of a young student dancing Photo credit@ Nurse Oye/Tiktok

Source: UGC

The Ghanaian student won the admiration of her mates

One striking moment in the video was when one of her mates attempted to mimic her moves by tapping her feet and swinging her arms.

The video which appeared with the caption “mood till...” gathered a lot of reactions with many commending her skill and energy whereas others also shared stories of how good they were at dancing when they were her age.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100,000 likes and 1500 comments.

The video of this amazing student students dancing stirred a lot of reactions

@ JAHBA NEWS praised her for giving her mates something to cheer about

“She’s good!!! God bless anyone who gave her the opportunity to show case her talent”

Another person @revella also said that Ghanaians are naturally good at dancing

Ghana ankasa dance is our hobby

Moment A Teacher exhibiting her amazing dance moves

Earlier YEN.com reported that a young female teacher got many people talking as she made a TikTok dance video during an assembly session in a school.

In the clip, the lady stood at the far side of the assembly ground as she stole some moves. In between her performance, she checked if anybody was watching her. Some of her students who saw her lost their attention on the assembly as they discussed it among themselves.

Source: YEN.com.gh