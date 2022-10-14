George Kofi Bondzie, a Ghanaian young man, living in Spain, has recently opened up about how he started working full-time abroad

In an interview, he revealed that he had to stay with his father for two years without a job because he had no documents

Kofi also shared that he is now employed thanks to a white woman he married, and he currently makes €1,200 (GH₵12,610) every month

A Ghanaian young man by the name of George Kofi Bondzie has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaamei on SVTV Africa, where he opened up about what he does for a living after migrating to Spain.

Man cleaning floor, Ghana cedis, George in an interview Photo credit: AndreyPopov, Richard Darko/Getty Image, SVTV Africa

The YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh had George recounting that he works as a cleaner ina slaughterhouse in Spain and his monthly salary is €1,200 (GH₵12,610).

Sharing more about his journey, the young man revealed that he first left Ghana for Italy and eventually found his way to Spain. He joined his father, who was already there and stayed with him for 2 years with no job because he did not have the needed documentation.

He eventually got married to a citizen of Spain, through which he got papers to start working. According to him, he has been living abroad for six years but has been working fully for two years.

George intimated that although living abroad is more financially beneficial, he would still prefer to leave due to the stress involved.

George shared more about his journey in the video below;

