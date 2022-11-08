A young man has recently got many talking about him on social media after revealing how much his relationship has cost him

In an emotional post, he anonymously claimed that he spent so much money on his woman, which could have made him one of Ghana's youngest billionaires

He also revealed that despite all the sacrifices he made for the love of his life, she still broke up with him without a reason

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A heartbroken Ghanaian man has recently sparked massive reactions on social media after opening up about his just-ended relationship and the investment he made.

Frustrated young man thinking, 200 Ghana cedis notes Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/Twitter, Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @sikaofficial1 had the young man anonymously claiming that if he had not spent so much money on the lady, he was dating, he would have hands down been among the youngest billionaires in Ghana.

According to him, his girlfriend still broke up with him for no apparent reason, regardless of the money she invested in her.

The sad Ghanaian man's account got many talking on social media. At the time of this publication, over 115 retweets, 35 quote tweets and 590 likes have been gathered.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians react to the heartbroken young man's story

@SIKAOFFICIAL1 commented:

He no spend money for girl ein top pass Odartey Lamptey and Adebayor though.

@m__godfred replied:

Ah but this guy! like she want to keep her at all cost. It’s the youngest billionaire bit for me though.

@69Positionss teased:

Me to spend on a woman under 0.5

From @li_xxie:

Fear women! Fear women!! U say No, now u are complaining

@JayPuzzy said:

This is how alpha males are made so if he decides to let go the next girl in his life receives the payback and it’s funny how girls think doing this is cool

A Ghanaian man Narrates how his Girlfriend Ended Things with him for not Being Spiritual

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a netizen recently came out to share the reason behind his recent break-up with his girlfriend.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, @q_uestions__ narrated that he got depressed because his girlfriend was acting strangely, and he could not wrap his head around it.

His woman eventually told him she wanted to end things with him because, as far as she was concerned, he was not spiritual enough.

"I had been depressed this past week because my girlfriend behaved strangely, and I just found out why.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh