Ahead of the January 2023 deadline for turning in old naira notes, a lady has shared a video of a man depositing big bags of money

While in the bank, the man stayed on regular counter as he brought out bundles of naira notes for the teller

Many TikToker who reacted to the video of the lady wondered why people are in the habit of hoarding money

A young Nigerian lady, @tomiebaby, has gone online to share a video showing a bank customer depositing huge bags of old naira notes in the bank.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earlier said that it plans to redesign the current naira notes and gave deadlines for when all notes should be turned in.

Many people talked about how some "old" naira notes will be useless in 2023. Photo source: TikTok/@tomiebaby

Lady saw bags of naira notes

The lady said she was in the bank to withdraw her last N1,000 when she witnessed the scene, suggesting that the person was most probably depositing the notes they have been hoarding in the house.

When a social media user pointed out that the person may actually be making a withdrawal, she affirmed that it was indeed a deposit transaction.

She said this to give her followers a context:

"In case you don’t know naira note will be useless from next year January."

Please note that YEN.com.gh could not authoritatively state where this happened.

Watch the video here.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user900433589338 said:

"Kidnappers don come drop money."

Owhreoluwa wondered:

"Why didn't they take him to bulk room?!?"

lummie24 said:

"Omo make dey no go meet this man for house oo, i dont trust peeps in dis country."

She said:

"He’s depositing the money not collecting it."

user6828123775422 said:

"Omo the person that will count this money lasan....I pity am from here."

___ameera____ said:

"They're bringing out the money they stole before it become useless now that they about to change the currency."

Oluwatosin David said:

"Na this people dey hide money all this while."

