A father has stirred mixed reactions online when he shared a video of his kid walking on their covered pool

The man revealed that the thick cover could hold as much as 14,000 pounds in weight to douse people's fear

According to the father, he installed the material as a safety measure to keep his kid from accessing the pool unsupervised

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A father, @beaverlandlodge, has shared a video about the safety measure he set up for their home swimming pool because of his kids.

In a clip that has gathered thousands of reactions, he showed that he used a tarpaulin-like material to cover the pool.

A kid walked over the swimming pool without falling in. Photo source: TikTok/@beaverlandlodge

Source: UGC

Are swimming pool covers safe?

To show that it will act as a measure to keep his kid from accessing the water without adult supervision, his child walked on it and it held the kid's weight.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When people said that walking on the pool cover may not be safe as it could tear and trap the child inside, the man shared another video showing the kid sleeping on the cover. He revealed it could hold a weight of 45,000 pounds at a time.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 1,800 shares.

Some netizens have been reacting to the video:

yizhaq28 said:

"Very dangerous...they will do it when you are not around, so what will happen, you think it won't tear by accident."

DALLMEYER4321Hi said:

"It could break though and you can get caught up in it underwater."

user8627375353380 said:

"It's like a big water bed awesome love it. love that whole property well done keep it up."

A Rod said:

"We got a very similar pool cover. The guy installing it told us to NEVER walk on it because he’s seen so many cases of it tearing/breaking & people."

chrisgibson7251 said:

"Now I'm extremely jealous."

george said:

"I love this guy."

Davido And Chioma's Son Ifeanyi Dies Just After 3rd Birthday, Actor Williams Uchemba Confirms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the death of the three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido came as a rude shock to Nigerians.

The little boy reportedly died after drowning in his father's Banana Island mansion on Monday, October 31.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng