A video of a cute baby, Mirable, has got many people talking as she abandoned her toy for a 500 naira note on the bed

Many people said that the present generation's love for money is unmatched as they asked the baby's parents to be prepared

Among those who reacted to the video of the kid were TikTokers, who said the baby is behaving like a smart one already

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a five-month-old baby, Mirable, who picked money over her toy has stirred funny reactions on Tiktok.

In the video shared by her mother, @vicky_enterprise, the kid had her toy and a 500 naira (equivalent to 15 Cedis) note ahead of her on the bed.

Many people said that the kid is very smart. Photo source: TikTok/@vicky_enterprise

Source: UGC

Baby Picks Money Over Toy

Mirable frantically crawled past the toy and went for the money without hesitation. Many people were amazed that the kid already values money at her age.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Others funnily remarked that she was representing their gender very well.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@prettydutchess said:

"Lol my gender never fails."

mrprestige13 said:

"Na precious be this there is nothing u guys want to tell me."

beautylove said:

"The way Small pikin like money pass big Pearson now eh."

ifunanyabethshava said:

"Aswear, kids knows money is everything."

Morgan Captain937 said:

"My gender can never disappoint us we move."

ubogokenneth379 said:

"I talk am say this thing na follow come, atink una see proof now."

Esty matt said:

"She prefer money cos the country too hard."

Iitzedwinalfredosaremen said:

"The father should he ready to work hard, because this generation ehhh."

Donna_amarah said:

"Even our babies understand the economy."

Frustrated Father Insists His Baby Girl Starts Working Seeing All the Cans Of Milk She Consumed In 2 Months

Elsewhere, a young father got netizens cracking up after a video of him confronting his baby hit the internet.

The frustrated father displayed all the cans of milk his baby had consumed within two months, asking the little one to get a job. He further remarked he does not eat as much as his baby does despite being the family's breadwinner.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng