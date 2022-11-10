A beautiful lady who has no arms has stirred social media reactions with a sweet dance she displayed on TikTok

The lady named Kashmiere Dior posted the dance video where she danced so happily and entertained her followers

What stunned dance lovers was how good she was on the dance floor and the fact that she did not allow her physical state to make her sad

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lovers of dance on TikTok have fallen in love with a lady who has no arms but knows how to dance.

The beautiful dance video which has gone viral was posted on the platform by the lady named Kashmiere Dior.

Kashmiere Dior's performance on the dance floor left many stunned. Photo credit: TikTok/@itskashmiere1.

Source: UGC

Kashmiere stated in one of her videos that her happiness comes from the inside, meaning she refused to allow her physical condition to stop her joy.

Her happiness is infectious

Her resolve to be happy and dance beautifully has endeared her to the hearts of many of her followers who came across the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kashmiere who was putting on a playsuit danced in a neatly arranged room. Her happiness has become infectious.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of her followers and other TikTokers took to the comment section to shower her with praise and admiration. See a few of what they are saying below:

@Manuel said:

"Gorgeous goddess. Love!"

@binosaunders820 said:

"Blessing to you queen. You over strong. Keep pushing."

@himmethem said:

"Ooooh your hair cuuute."

@Korleyki commented:

"You amazing girl."

@OTunba reacted:

"So beautiful."

@MOHAMED BARRIE said:

"Natural beauty."

@Quinn Lawrence872 reacted:

"Your are a inspiration."

@Jeffery Woozencroft said:

"Your so beautiful wowwòw."

@King crazier said:

"Wow.. you are very pretty."

@auser87899876012 said:

"Your aare soooo beautiful!"

@Kevin Deacon24 reacted:

"You are beautiful and blessed."

@Jerome Du Divin said:

"Glad you’re happy."

@Sasuke and naruto said:

"I like the way you let nothing stop you keep smiling."

Lady with nice shape takes over dance floor at wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty lady took over the dance floor at a wedding reception.

The girl is so beautiful that her great curves made her stand out on the dance floor.

The way she whined her waist had people in awe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng