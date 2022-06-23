A beautiful lady set a wedding reception on fire with her beautiful and energetic dance, vibing to Sungba by Ololademi Asake and Burna Boy

The lady in question seems to be one of the aso-ebi girls and she danced alongside one man who could not match her energy

The beautiful lady mouthed the lyrics of the song as she showed off interesting vibes, turning heads with her sterling moves

A young lady has caused a stir after she was seen in a viral video dancing powerfully at a wedding.

She took to the dance floor alongside a man who equally showed skills but could not match her energy.

The beautiful lady showed high level of energy on the dancing floor. Photo credit: @sabo24fps.

Dancing to Sungba by Ololademi Asake and Burna Boy

It was a moment of awe and fun when the lady danced into the wedding reception hall, attracting the attention of guests and other onlookers who could not but watch endlessly.

The lady made massive use of her body, turning and shaking everywhere showing that her muscles are flexible.

Fellow aso-ebi girls watched in excitement, with some appreciating her with a clap. The man who danced with her did impressive legwork, but it was obvious he was no match for her energy.

