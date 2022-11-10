The story of a young man, Ahmed Ganiyu Aderemi, of how he got a higher education despite being a newspaper boy has gathered reactions

Ahmed's friend, Ibrahim Oso, encouraged him to seek education when both young men met in Abeokuta

Many years after their friendship started, the former newspaper boy is now a graduate serving in Cross River state

A young man, , has gone on Facebook to narrate how his friend, Ahmed Ganiyu Aderemi, was able to get a higher education by selling newspapers.

In a post on Tuesday, November 8, the man said that he was a 400 level student in Abeokuta when he met Ahmed.

Many people praised the young man's determination to succeed. Photo source: Ahmed Ganiyu Aderemi

Source: Facebook

From newspaper seller to a graduate

They became friends as he was always reading newspapers at Ahmed's stand. He could not afford a piece then.

As their friendship grew, Ahmed told Ibrahim he was planning on furthering his education, and the man encouraged him, advising that he could with his newspaper business.

Ahmed achieved his education dream

Many years after they lost connection, Ibrahim is happy that not only has his friend finished his Higher National Diploma (HND), he is now in Cross River for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim gave more details about his friend's struggle:

"After getting admission for evening program at Mapoly then. He do first come to the gate to sell paper in the morning and went for class in the evening until he finished with ND and IT, also managed to work as supervisor at one printing press at NEPA Road."

According to Ibrahim, his friend later switched jobs when he realised most of his customers were reading news on their phones.

Below are some of the reactions to his post:

Prince Abdulrhazaq Bhode-Ola Bamimosu said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!.. May Allah see you Tru ur service year."

Hon Oseni Ibrahim Abiodun said:

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel. Congratulations and best wishes to him."

Johnson Obed Akinbule said:

"Congratulations."

Adebola Nola said:

"Congratulation to you mr Ahmed."

Source: Legit.ng