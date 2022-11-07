A Ghanaian man, Thomas Ayisah, has shared his story with Wode Maya on YouTube about how he was able to build 114 houses despite growing up poor

Thomas explained that growing up, he did not have money to pay for his education thus his mother had to borrow money to see him through his tertiary education

Today, he is the Founder of a real estate construction company in Ghana that has built 114 homes for people to live in

Ghanaian real estate developer Thomas Ayisah has captured netizens' hearts by sharing the inspiring story of his humble beginnings, which has set him up for success. Thomas revealed that his mother gave him GH₵500 to start a business in a big city. He moved to Nkawkaw sawmill and started doing business there before proceeding to UPSA, then the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) to further his education.

Ghanaian man builds 112 houses despite growing up poor. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Thomas explained that he only had two pairs of clothes and one footwear for school for the first semester. He later met some friends who introduced him to the scrap metal business with the little capital he had. After some time, his friend, Daniel, connected him with UniBank to work there as a Salesman.

Since then, he has worked with other companies before establishing his real estate business, building 114 houses in Tema, Ghana. When he first started out, his real estate company's first office was in a car.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed with his story and shared some positive words with him. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Bertha's Globe said:

Soo inspiring! With all the hardship he went through, now look how far he has come. And it's such elegant affordable homes wow, nice bringing him to share his inspiring story, Wode Maya

m77ast commented:

Tell him not to worry. We don’t care about that political nonsense. We are in the U.K. I am Nigerian, and I’m interested in the success of every African entrepreneur - your success is my success - we are the future, and the future is us.

0tismadaline added:

Wow such beautiful homes, such an inspiration and if l watch things like this ,it gives me hope that no condition is permanent ❤

