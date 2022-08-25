A determined University of Ghana student, Sandra Appiah, has revealed that she had to pick up three jobs before she could afford a tertiary education

In an interview, she shared that her tuition fees is Ghc1,751, and she pays Ghc427 for accommodation

Sandra also mentioned that she is able to make about Ghc150 to Ghc200 daily as a nail technician on campus

Sandra Appiah, a driven University of Ghana student, has recently been granted an interview where she opened up about how she fends for herself in school due to the low finance of her family.

Sandra working on a client

Source: Getty Images

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of JoyNews had Sandra sharing that she works as a nail technician in school, and that is how she is able to pay her school fees and rental fee.

Recounting her story, the UG student revealed that she had to work as a mobile money vendor, a shop assistant and a sales girl. She was able to save enough money and bought a university form.

Sandra revealed that she makes about Ghc150 to Ghc200 daily from fixing nails. According to her, her school fees for a year is Ghc1,751, and her accommodation fee for a semester is Ghc427, she mentioned.

The young lady shared more about her story in the video linked below;

