A Ghanaian man surprised his mother with a large sum of money and a portrait of her on her birthday

The excited mother was emotional after receiving the gift from her caring son and rained blessings on him

The touching video warmed the hearts of many netizens as they blessed the kind-hearted son and wished him well

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian man has stirred emotions on social media after he surprised his mother with a present on her birthday.

Ghanaian Man Surprises Mother With Money Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The loving son got a portrait photo of his beautiful mother framed. He stuck multiple cedi notes on the portrait and covered it with brown paper.

He presented it to his mother, and upon taking off the cover, she got emotional when she saw what her son had gotten her.

She asked if all the money was truly hers, and he affirmed it was. The lady was beaming with smiles and gently picked the cedi notes from the portrait.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She wrapped it up and showered her son with blessings. The video pleased many netizens as they also blessed the young man.

Ghanaian Man Gets Showered With Praise

OSEI FELICIA said:

God bless her how she packed the money . Our mothers

Nana Kwame was also impressed:

she will even cook with some of the money for his son to eat....God bless all mothers.... Bro God bless you too

Absi Melodia also commented:

We see girlfriend packages but this!!! Not about the money but the gesture This is soo emotional you just remind me of my grandma .

user2576694871528 also wrote:

the way she said heeerr!!!aww mama long life we good health we pray fr u so u will enjoy the fruit of ur labor

Great_Umabel‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ also commented:

You see those words the old woman is speaking,,, I swear never joke with those words,,, real blessing that

Mother Cries in Video As Rich Son Remembers Her Suffering, Comes Back Home & Changes Her Life With Money

In other news, a young man fulfilled his promise to his mother as he came back for her and showed her a good life.

The amazing son gave the woman a lovely treat at a good restaurant before taking her to a car shop and gifting her one.

Many TikTok users prayed for the son and said that he inspired them to make their mothers proud.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh