A young Ghanaian man is trending after he took to TikTok to celebrate Asamoah Gyan

As a professional barber, he said the opportunity he had to trim the hair of Ghana's all-time goal scorer opened a lot of doors for him

Many people who reacted to the video commended the young man for his show of gratitude

A young Ghanaian barber @sarkcitycutz man has been commended by many on social media after he took to TikTok to show appreciation to the former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan for the impact he has made on his life.

This comes as he posted an old video where he was spotted trimming the hair of the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker.

In a show of gratitude, he confessed that the video changed his life as it opened doors for him and helped him move from a housekeeper to the chief executive of a business.

"This video changed my life from a housekeeper to a CEO, thank your Dr Asamoah".

The video, which looks at the impact Asamoah Gyah has made in the lives of many Ghanaians, has raked in over 900 likes and 20 comments.

Ghanaians commend the young man for showing gratitude

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video praised the young man for acknowledging that Asamoah Gyan played a role in his success.

Prince Addai commented:

keep it up, as u re also doing......God bless you

Manuel indicated:

You’re indeed an inspiration to many

ASHGH74

Glory be to Almighty God

GHANANIIB reacted:

Am crying koraa

Monica Korkor Wilson added:

God is good bro

nataliesaize wrote:

I remember the days god is good

Man in UAE celebrates Asamoah Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UAE also thanked Asamoah Gyan for the good legacy he left in the Gulf country.

In a TikTok video, the young man said the local authorities in UAE have a soft spot for Ghanaians due to the fact that Asamoah Gyan played for a club in the country and also owns a restaurant there.

He added that even the police are very lenient towards undocumented Ghanaians in that country all because of Asamoah Gyan.

