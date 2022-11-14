Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, a driven Ghanaian man who was called to the Ghana bar in 2020 has recently celebrated his younger sister's achievement

He took to his Facebook timeline to share a photo of himself two years ago after his induction ceremony and a current picture he took with his sister at her induction ceremony as a lawyer

Ghanaians who saw the post congratulated the two on their hard work and wished them the best in their career

Two siblings have managed to have many admiring their journey after photos from their induction to the ceremony into the Ghana Bar surfaced on social media.

Akbar's and his sister at his induction ceremony and at his sister's ceremony 2 years later Photo credit: Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini

Source: Facebook

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini had him sharing a photo of himself and his sister after his induction ceremony as a Lawyer in 2020 and the latest picture of them this year, but this time, at his sister's induction ceremony.

Akbar shared the post with the caption;

2020 and 2022

At the time of this publication, over 2,500 reactions with 286 comments and 18 shares have been gathered.

Ghanaians react to the journey of the two siblings who are lawyers

Abdul-Razak Fatawu said:

Congratulations to both of you . You are indeed a mentor. God bless us all

Jabir Gbambegu wrote:

Follow who know road, they say. Congrats lady Lawyer

Antwi Boasiako commented:

Beautiful!! Congrats to your family.

Mohammed Aminu replied:

Very,very proud of you guys

Abu Phyrdaus commented:

You inspired her

From Hassan Waris:

Congratulations May Allah grant you both wisdom and perfect understanding of the law

