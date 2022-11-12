A Ghanaian author and activist known as Waterz Yidana, has asked Ama Governor to be called to the Bar

According to the activist, an action (if any) should have been taken against the hardworking lady long before now

He indicated that it is immoral to prevent her from becoming a lawyer if she was not warned about her alleged uncouth behavior in times past

Waterz Yidana, a Ghanaian activist and author, has issued a statement firmly advocating for Elorm Ababio better known as Ama Governor to be called to the Bar.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the General Legal Council (GLC) called new graduands of the Ghana School of Law to the Ghana Bar.

According to Ghanaweb, 785 new lawyers were enrolled as members of the Ghana Bar Association.

Days before the ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022, it emerged that Ama Governor, who was expected to be called to Bar, had been denied.

A report on Myjoyonline indicated that the GLC had cited a complaint by a private individual about the conduct of Ama Governor on social media.

What Waterz Yidana said about about Ama Governor's case

According to Waterz Yidana, he is by no means defending the alleged uncouth behavior of Ama Governor but it appears to him that there is an element of unfairness in how the lady has been treated.

"It's true that every profession has its ethics and principles, so is the legal profession, but my question is, was she warned for the first and second times before this draconian action was taken against her? If no, then it is immoral, if not utterly insensitive, to prevent her from becoming a lawyer, be it temporary or permanent," he said in a Facebook post.

Explaining his stance to YEN.com.gh, Waterz further added:

"Ama Governor spent six long years studying Law and making sure she passed every exam. Why would you suddenly discount all her efforts on the basis of an alleged claim of moral decadence? If an action was to be taken, it should have been done earlier. Why wait till the last hour to punish her without recourse to the time, money and energy the young lady invested to fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer?

