A gorgeous Ghanaian lady, Pauline Anaman, has been called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11

Anaman took to her Facebook account to upload glorious pictures donning her professional regalia

While some people expressed admiration for her in the comment section, others lauded her achievement

Ghanaian brilliance and excellence. An inspiring lady, Pauline Anaman, has basked in her achievement after being called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11.

Anaman, who was among over 700 new members of the Bar, indicated that she worked hard to attain the status of a lawyer, saying ''I have worked hard to get here''.

Taking to her Facebook account, she shared a list of commitments related to her field as a legal brain.

Photos of Pauline Anaman. Credit: Pauline Anaman.

Having been called to bar in the Republic of Ghana; I commit to being a trusted legal practitioner in the areas of transactions, [investment] advisory, and dispute resolution (litigation and arbitration) within the energy, extractives, and construction industries, she said.

Leveraging legal technology to normalise basic legal knowledge

Anaman also indicated that she would leverage legal technology to normalise basic legal knowledge as an essential toolkit for people and businesses in navigating the complexities of their world.

She pledged to uphold and exhibit the highest standards of ethics in her work. Anaman uploaded glorious pictures donning her professional regalia.

People who trooped to the comment section of her Facebook post showered encomiums on her. YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below and photos here.

Netizens celebrate Pauline Anaman's milestone

Naa Anyeley commented:

Congratulations, Pauline. I don't doubt your capabilities one bit.

Nuong Faalong posted:

Just another angle to your incredibly beautiful mind. Congratulations.

Mimi Fuseini said:

Congrats, Pauline. You are destined for greatness!

Estelle Briandt-Coker commented:

Congratulations, black queen.

Louis Dunu posted:

Congrats. Now I can start breaking some laws or you no go defend me?

Abyna Papabi said:

Super proud of you. Congratulations Pauline Anaman, Esq.

Sampson Osafo posted:

An awesome day. Congratulations, Pauline. Best wishes too.

Revivalist Reformist Mordecai said:

I'm committing my first crime next week, I have a competent lawyer friend so I ain't fearing nobody.

Beckie Becca Becks said:

You make us proud every day! Congratulations, Pauline.

Mustapha Kofi-Egyin Usman posted:

Congratulations, comrade!

