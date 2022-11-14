A Walmart worker identified as Nola has received a whopping sum of over $100,000 as donations

This was after the older woman was spotted in a trending video on TikTok sitting all alone and looking sad

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok were moved to help, and so far, they have raised over $100,000

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Walmart worker, Nola, has a reason to smile again after receiving over $100,000 (GH₵1.4 million) from kind-hearted people.

In a viral TikTok video, the older woman was seen sitting alone in the Walmart break room, which attracted fans' empathy.

Elderly woman receives donations Photo Credit: @dbon973_/TikTok

Source: UGC

TikToker Dbon973_ shared the heartbreaking video on the app with the caption:

"Life shouldn't be this hard."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video quickly went viral, and a GoFundMe account was created for the woman to receive donations from well-meaning people. In 24 hours, it had raised over $100,000.

Dbon973_ subsequently posted a heartwarming video of himself on November 5, meeting up with Nola to transfer the account over to her shortly after.

"They saw that you're a very hard worker, obviously. We are all super proud of you, and we wanted to offer you the $110,000 that has been raised for you", he told the woman.

However, reacting to the video, some people faulted the woman as they claimed her reaction wasn't satisfying.

Social media reactions

@pabloriverab52 said:

"Bruh hopefully somebody with a good company can give this dude a good paying job, if Walmart did terminate him for this gesture."

@_zoeybowie_ wrote:

"The older generation has a completely different mindset when it comes to finances. I don’t think her reaction was off, it was genuine. Amazing."

@sweettartesss stated:

"She didn’t understand exactly what was happening, my grandma would be the same. Good for you Nola and I’m so happy you did this for her."

@blackcraft7 said:

"Idk but this just wasn’t what I was expecting. You did something so sweet and amazing, you’re an Angel, but the reaction was definitely not it."

@__americanhoney__ said:

"Something didn’t sit right with me. That man did something amazing and I don’t feel it was recieved well."

Watch the video below:

Widowed Mum of 3 Goes Crazy After Receiving GH₵5000 to Start Business, Video Goes Viral

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on a struggling widow with three children receiving a sum of GH₵5000 cash as a gift.

The whooping sum was a token from philanthropist and founder of Comforter and Shepherd's hands' foundation, Juliet Olele. The widow, whose husband had died in a keke accident, rolled on the floor out of excitement and appreciation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng