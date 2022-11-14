Elorm Ashiagbor, a former quiz contestant for Keta SHTS has been called to the Ghana Bar

This comes exactly 10 years after the young lady represented her high school as a junior assisting a senior in the KNOWING AFRICA quiz on TV Africa

She describes her journey to becoming a lawyer as one filled with roller coasters and not an easy one

A brilliant young Ghanaian lady Elorm Ashiagbor, Esq has been called to the Bar as part of the 2022 cohort of graduates from the Ghana School of Law.

Elorm's brilliance has been exhibited in times past including a time when she represented Keta Senior High Technical School in 2012 on TV Africa.

A report by her former tutor, Foga Nukunu reveals that the young lady who studied general arts in the famous Ghanaian high school was a junior when she partnered a senior for the KNOWING AFRICA quiz competition.

How easy was the law school journey for Elorm?

Interestingly, Elorm indicated on her LinkedIn handle that the journey to becoming a lawyer was not a very straightforward one despite her natural talent of being extremely intelligent.

"If there's anything that is more 'roller coasting' than a roller coaster, it will definitely be the journey to the bar!" she said.

According to her, this journey started seven years ago and there were very bumpy and rocky roads on this journey including tears and the urge to give up.

She further added that "We cried, we almost gave up; we met naysayers and what have you!? Guess what, my mama never made a quitter so here we are today by God's mercies and Grace!"

