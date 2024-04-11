A video of the daughter of Ghanaian musician, Diana Hamilton, acting like a street hawker has popped

In the video, she carried a box on her head and asked prospective customers to buy from them

Netizens who saw the video commended her great acting skills, while others laughed over her funny Twi

Daughter of Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton has set netizens roaring with laughter with her impressive depiction of how street hawkers behave.

In the video shared on TikTok by @Daina Hamilton, the young lady carried a box on her head and acted like a street vendor who had just met prospective buyers in traffic.

Diana Hamilton's daughter tickles netizens with funny Twi (Photo credit:@ Diana Hamilton)

Source: TikTok

She aggressively walked about in the room, asking if anyone would like to buy from her.

"I sell succulent nsuo," she said in the video that has since gone viral.

Her mum, who could be heard in the background, could not hold back her laughter.

The video has since reached over 12,300 people with 116 likes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to hilarious video

Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed varied reactions to the video.

While some laughed over her funny Twi, others were also impressed with her great acting skills.

@Lovia Yhaar Diana Kessie wrote:

"I can't stop laughing ooooo Michaela the way Ghana hard now by force oooooo."

@Ewura wrote:

"Ahahahahaha my gal has made my day stay blessed."

@Majesty wrote:

"I can’t stop laughing at this girl laaa. UK hustler."

@Abena Yeboah wrote:

"This girl will not kill me with this one ."

@Excel wrote:

"The joy of family. Children are indeed blessings from God."

@Brown wrote:

"Eii Michaela, by force buying water."

Diana Hamilton delights as she meets her lookalike in Kumasi

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Hamilton had met her lookalike in Kumasi.

In a video that went viral online, the gospel musician was spotted interacting with her lookalike for the first time.

The gospel singer was very delighted and even invited the young lady to her upcoming programme.

Many people who saw the video shared varied opinions, with some saying the lady does not resemble Diana Hamilton.

Source: YEN.com.gh