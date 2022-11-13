TV3 journalist, Portia Solomon Gabor, has won the 2021 Journalist of the Year at the 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards Night

The acclaimed media personality also clinched the coveted Health Journalist of the Year with her feature Health for Wealth

Portia Gabor acknowledged the pacesetters of journalism in Ghana when she ascended the stage to receive the titles

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Renowned TV3 journalist, Portia Solomon Gabor, emerged as the 2021 Journalist of the Year at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards Night on Saturday, November 12.

The 26th edition came off at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, where she clinched the coveted title.

Portia Gabor wins other awards

The media personality also won Best News Production for TV with her feature, Beggars, which aired on Media General's TV3. She was also adjudged the Health Journalist of the Year with her feature Health for Wealth.

Photos of Portia Gabor. Credit: TV3 Ghana/Gbcghanaonline.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Portia Gabor pays glowing tribute to pacesetters of journalism

At the ceremony, Portia Gabor acknowledged pacesetters of journalism in Ghana, especially the female journalists, as she received her awards.

“You didn’t only set the pace for us but broke the glass ceiling,” she said according to 3News.

The 26th GJA Awards was held on the theme: Walking the Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role of the Media.

See some photos from the occasion below:

Photo of Portia Gabor. Credit: Gbcghanaonline.

Source: UGC

Photo of GJA award winners. Credit: Gbcghanaonline.

Source: UGC

NSMQ 2022 Final: PRESEC wins 7th title

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2022) came off at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The final put three of Ghana's most prestigious senior high schools, Prempeh College from Kumasi, Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC) from Legon in Accra, and Adisadel College (ADISCO), against each other.

In a highly competitive contest, Prempeh College took a slim lead at the end of the first round. PREMPEH has 16 points, RESEC has 15, and ADISCO has 14 points.

NSMQ 2022: Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Lexis Bill Celebrate as PRESEC Wins Contest

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian business owner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, celebrated as his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-LEGON) won the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ.

The Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Limited and media personality Lexis Bill joined several others to support the PRESEC boys at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

In a video online, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ofori Sarpong and Lexis Bill are seen cheering and chanting as the Accra-based school clinched their seventh trophy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh