A mother shared a video of her gorgeous baby girl and it went viral on social media because of her eyes

TikTok user Cheryl Neufville, the mother, shared the clip and it got over 5.4 million views and counting

People are sure this little girl is going to be on billboards one day because those eyes have to be seen

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Babies are just God’s greatest blessing! One little girl was blessed with the most stunning blue eyes you have ever seen and they have now sent the little miss viral on social media.

TikTok user Cheryl Neufville shared a video of her daughter, never expecting it to get over 5,4 million views. Image: TikTok / Cheryl Neufville

Source: UGC

We are all unique in our own special way and once we find that special thing, we are unstoppable. This little girl’s special thing is one you couldn’t miss if you tried!

TikTok user Cheryl Neufville, the mother of the gorgeous baby girl, shared a video of her daughter growing up and it clocked over 5.4 million views. Her eyes are a treasure!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social Media Users Can’t Get Over Baby Girl’s Blue Eyes

While it is totally unusual for a baby of colour to have blue eyes, these blue eyes are like nothing you have ever seen before. The comment section was quickly filled with messages of people marvelling over the baby.

Take a look:

@Lara said:

“The most beautiful baby ever! (Don’t tell my kids! ).”

@Courtney said:

“That child’s eyes!!! are u kidding?!?!?! beautifulllllll!!!!!!!”

@Oona Muys said:

“She is going to model one day ”

@_.Weirdo._.6 said:

“I love her eyes there so cute I wish I had eyes like that.”

@Paul C. Rico said:

“Blue eyes and dark skin go well together she’s beautiful!”

@Blue said:

“She looks like a doll beautiful baby!”

"Hello My Queen": Baby Girl Steps Out in Black Wig, Video of Her Girlish Swag Goes Viral on TikTok

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za