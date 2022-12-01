A mum took her son to work and he was asked by her employees to imitate her behaviour in the office

The TikTok video posted by Smooth E shows the boy putting up a hilarious show in front of the staff at work

The video has quickly ballooned on TikTok, where it currently has over 2k comments and 252k likes and has been viewed over 43k times

The boy went to his mother's office to imitate her mannerisms. Photo credit: TikTok/@smooothee.

In the TikTok video, the boy stormed his mother's office dressed exactly like her and imitated her mannerisms and the way she talks to staff.

Young boy imitates his mother at her workplace

He was clutching a cup from which he sipped when he walked into the building. While in her office, he chewed away at some snacks.

The young boy sat down on a chair and placed his legs on the table while talking to staff. The woman, however, clarified that she doesn't do that.

The way the boy carried out the imitation has caused a stir on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@NOT Lizzo said:

"Clarifies she doesn’t put her feet up but clearly has beef with Nancy."

@Alexe commented:

"It's the crocs with the blazer and iced coffee for me."

@Cutesthan commented:

"Okay that’s enough work for me."

@Pooh Bear Ebony said:

"That’s the deepest bag of $2.29 Doritos I’ve ever seen. Lol."

@Ambernicole Schultz commented:

"It was the “I need a therapist” for me."

@AuthorSaraK said:

"I really need a therapist" So does Nancy."

@Mandy commented:

"Bahahahaaaaa omgosh. I needed this laugh. He made my night."

@The Blue Print said:

"He is so talented."

