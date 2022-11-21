One of Twitter Ghana's former employees, Bernard Kafui Sokpe, well-known as Mistameister has recently sparked reactions online after sharing pictures of himself

He shared photos of himself sculpting out a fist and a flower vase as he revealed that he returned to moulding after 20 years

Many Ghanaians who saw his tweet took to the comments section to compliment his craft and celebrate his talent

Bernard Kafui Sokpe, a popular Ghanaian social media expert who has worked with Twitter for the past year, has recently been spotted after resorting to clay sculpting upon getting laid off from the company.

Bernard busily sculpting a vase, moulded fist, Bernard holding his sculpted fist Photo credit: @mistameister

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @mistameister had him showing pictures of himself sculpting a perfectly shaped fist out of clay.

He said the photos with the caption;

Hadn’t touched clay in 20 years. Forgotten how therapeutic it was. Tried today, and booooom!! I still got it. Moulded a flower vase and sculpted a fist ❤️.

The former Senior Partner at Twitter Ghana's post attracted a lot of reactions. Over 300 retweets, 32 quote tweets and 3,052 likes have been gathered.

Ghanaians react to the former Twitter Ghana Senior Partner's post

@VirgilioJarrin commented:

That fist sculpture is TALENT in a picture

@kwame_OppongT wrote:

News bulleting. Former twitter employee has gone back to his first love

@Brytneymar replied:

woww thats beautiful

From @IamMARTEI_DAN:

These little things can make your stress leave your body ,Art is life .

@_Jay_Sterling_ said:

The fist tho... it looks complex to mould but nicely done. How many hours did it take you?

