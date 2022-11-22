Frank Agorkla, a mobile money (momo) vendor, has allegedly taken off with his boss' GH₵7,000

The business owner, after reporting the case to the Dansoman police station, also took to social media to ask for help in finding Frank

He revealed that the momo agent is suspected to be hiding around Kumasi, Tema, Tesano, Dansoman or Shukura

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian business owner has recently resorted to social media users to assist him in finding a gentleman named Frank Agorkla, who has allegedly taken off with his GH₵7,000.

Frank posing for the camera, 200 cedis notes, message sent of Twitter by Frank's boss Photo credit: @SneakerNyame_/Twitter, Richard Darko/Getty Images, @SneakerNyame

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post sighted on the timeline of @SneakerNyame_ had the entrepreneur revealing he engaged Frank as a momo agent but unfortunately stole his money and run away with it. He shared that the case has been reported to the Dansoman police station, and he suspects that the young man is hiding around Kumasi, Tema, Tesano, Dansoman, or Shukura.

He is therefore calling on all who can help get his money back to assist him kindly. @SneakerNyame_ shared the post with the caption;

Wanted !!!! Momo vendor runs away with over 7000gh. Any information about him report to the nearest police station or call Mine: 0205639296. CIDs: 0573669523

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The tweet has gathered close to 450 retweets, with 18 quote tweets and 800 likes.

Ghanaians react to the momo vendor running away with GH₵7,000

@MR_YAW_ASIAMAH teased:

Why you guys don’t know rydii you get passport aah wey you dey hold like 8k aah Canada be that ooohe dey go study then work at the same time

From @_khendrick:

lol this guy is in my area

@ohene_ohene1 wondered:

As if this money will sustain him for life ...some people de333

@__KremliN_ commented:

Hmm. How much be 7k. And you choose endless suffering when caught. Smh

@nana_spyke wrote:

7k de3 ah. His gf too go chop 5k for inside them for Barb am paaaa

From @1asedacrossu:

7k de3 Ad3n? If dem catch am dem for beat am den give am 20yrs..Siaa run wt big money aa Wo de3 7k na wo p3

Ghanaian Momo Fraudster Opens Up About How They Make GH₵5000 A Day Duping People

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that well-known Ghanaian Twitter influencer, SneakerNyame recently sparked massive reactions online after sharing a conversation he had with a momo fraudster.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @SneakerNyame_ had him revealing that the fraudster admitted to him that in a day, he makes about GH₵5000 from duping people hence there is no way he plans on quitting.

The actual post read; Yesterday I interviewed a guy ( Momo Fraudster). He made me very astound, he told me they make 5000 cedis a day and there is no way he can stop or mtn will arrest him. Weekend I will post the full interview.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh