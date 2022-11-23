Headmistress Of Ghanass Gets Students Screaming With Her Catwalk Moves In Video
- The headmistress of Ghanass has won the admiration of many netizens after a video of her cat-walking surfaced
- In the video making rounds of social media, the headmistress moved confidently on the walkway as students cheered her on
- Social media users who saw the video commended the headteacher for creating a friendly environment where teaching and learning can thrive
The headmistress of Ghana Senior High School popularly known as Ghanass is trending on social media after a video of her catwalking hit the internet.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ iam_omar360 captioned the “headmistress of Ghana on the round way" showed the head of the school, Ms Patience Naki Mensah displaying her modelling skills on a walkway of the school campus.
In the one-minute video, Ms Patience Naki Mensah delivered a few catwalking steps, stood there for a moment to soak in the cheers and chants from the students and then continued her steps with ease and confidence.
She capped off her catwalking skills by dancing happily as the students urged her on.
Ghanaians applauded Ghanass headmistress
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and comments.
Netizens who reacted to the video commended the headmistress for creating a friendly atmosphere between students and teachers in the school.
Nana Adwoa Nkansa141
my alma mater. A proud Beacon
Monica
This is the meaning of leadership,let every member feel at home
enochasante40
I can see the spirit of humility and openness.....She is beautiful too ..God bless you Madam
Peppa Mzzy
woow, that was my business management teacher back in Aburi girls. she never changed. always the same
Source: YEN.com.gh