The headmistress of Ghanass has won the admiration of many netizens after a video of her cat-walking surfaced

In the video making rounds of social media, the headmistress moved confidently on the walkway as students cheered her on

Social media users who saw the video commended the headteacher for creating a friendly environment where teaching and learning can thrive

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The headmistress of Ghana Senior High School popularly known as Ghanass is trending on social media after a video of her catwalking hit the internet.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ iam_omar360 captioned the “headmistress of Ghana on the round way" showed the head of the school, Ms Patience Naki Mensah displaying her modelling skills on a walkway of the school campus.

Photos of Ghanass headmistress Photos credit @iam_omar360/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the one-minute video, Ms Patience Naki Mensah delivered a few catwalking steps, stood there for a moment to soak in the cheers and chants from the students and then continued her steps with ease and confidence.

She capped off her catwalking skills by dancing happily as the students urged her on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians applauded Ghanass headmistress

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the headmistress for creating a friendly atmosphere between students and teachers in the school.

Nana Adwoa Nkansa141

my alma mater. A proud Beacon

Monica

This is the meaning of leadership,let every member feel at home

enochasante40

I can see the spirit of humility and openness.....She is beautiful too ..God bless you Madam

Peppa Mzzy

woow, that was my business management teacher back in Aburi girls. she never changed. always the same

Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS Wins 2022 National Public Speaking Competition; Gets GH¢10,000

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana had emerged as the winner of the 2022 National Public Speaking Competition, NPSC, on Sunday, November 13.

The 2022 edition saw six schools from five zones that qualified for the grand finale, compete at the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC.

Ellen Owusuaa Darko and Tracy Afrah Frimpong stood out consistently during the contest, with the former displaying dexterity in eloquence with her presentation on Ghana's Perspective on Green Recovery from Covid-19.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh