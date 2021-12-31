Celebrities around the world have side businesses aside from their craft whether as singers, rappers, actors, models, you name it.

We can mention the likes of Rihanna, who has made it big with her Fenty Beauty, a clothing line, Justin Timberlake, among a tall list of others.

The story is no different in Ghana as recently, many of our celebrities have ventured into a business to augment their source of income, and to a very large extent, remain secured finance-wise in the future.

Just recently, we have seen the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Afia Schwarzenegger, Hajia4Reall, Luckie Lawson, Yvonne Nelson, Van Vicker, Becca, Fella Makafui, Tracey Boakye, D-Black, Salma Mumin, and a host of others who own side businesses.

A firm hold on the future

It needs not to be said that the main aim behind launching a side business is about making money and retiring comfortably for these celebrities.

Popular blogger Ameyaw Debrah discussed this in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

He underscored the fact that this has become necessary today so as to fetch the celebs another source of income now and to be able to secure their future.

