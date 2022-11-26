The pretty, curvy Ghanaian lady who has gone viral online thanks to her looks has opened up about why she started selling

Celestine Etornam Hodor recounted that she ventured into the trade to afford caring for her child as she is a single mother

Etornam revealed that she used to sell bread, but that was very stressful for her, and she had very little time for her child

Celestine Etornam Hodor, the beautiful Ghanaian woman who has gone viral for how curvy stature, has recently shared a little about herself.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, she revealed that she is a single mother and her child is part reason why she decided to start her business.

Etornam in a pink floral dress posing by a window, at work selling gob3, pretty Celestine nicely dressed Photo credit: @abenabhigtnz/TikTok

Etornam recounted that she used to sell bread, but that was very hectic, and she went through a lot of stress. Her child at the time was very small, and she always had to leave her behind, which she did not like.

One day upon talking to her auntie, who used to sell gob3, she got the idea to continue the trade from her as her auntie had retired. First, she saved up enough money for the ingredients, set up a site, and then went through training with her auntie, after which she started full term.

According to her, her child's father left without assuming responsibility, so her drive and motivation come from the fact that she wants to build a better life for her child.

Speaking about her experience after going viral, Etornam shared that she has been receiving many calls from men, even at odd hours, asking to buy 'gob3'. She revealed she usually has to put off her phone because sometimes she gets called, even around 2 am.

The driven lady shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

