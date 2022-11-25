A university graduate has recently received massive praise on social media following a strategic decision she made after completing national service

Amanda Adjei Fosua shared that she chose to start a cold store in her house as she applied for corporate jobs after school

She revealed that after months she has still not landed a 9-5 job, but the business she decided to venture into has been thriving

Amanda Adjei Fosuaa, a driven Ghanaian woman, has recently narrated how she chose to make the best of a bad situation and has benefitted from it long-term.

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Amanda had her recounting that after completing her national service, she decided to start a cold store in her house as she kept applying for corporate jobs in her field.

Months later, she has still not landed a 9-5 job, but Amanda is proud of her decision to get something going for her right after her service. According to her, the business has been doing well.

Many who saw her post took to the comments section to share how impressive her move was. At the time of this publication, close to 700 reactions and over 40 comments have been gathered.

Ghanaians react to Amanda Adjei Fosua starting a cold store after the national service scheme (NSS)

Jewel Kyei-Boakye commented:

Great move, I am encouraging you to continue with this business with determination and you will expand to a level that you will not need any external job

Kholo Nkoana replied:

I look like you

Osborn Amankwah Yeboah said:

You will make impact. You have succeeded already.

From Richard Gidi:

Every big thing starts as something small. I like your openness to learn and try new things. I pray you succeed in whatever you have in mind.

